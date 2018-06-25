NHL Rumors: This Team Sits Atop Rick Nash’s Free-Agent Wish List

While Rick Nash likely will have a number of suitors on the open market this summer, it appears the veteran forward wants to bring it back where it all started.

After spending the first nine seasons of his NHL career in Columbus, Nash reportedly is eyeing a reunion with the Blue Jackets in free agency.

Nash, who turned 34 last week, is looking for a multi-year deal, and Columbus is at the top of his list. But could easily return to Boston or sign elsewhere if he believes he can win a Stanley Cup. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 25, 2018

Nash played 23 games (including playoffs) with the Boston Bruins last season after being traded by the New York Rangers at the deadline. B’s general manager Don Sweeney has noted that he expects the team to have contract discussions with Nash prior to the start of free agency, which officially opens July 1. Boston could have a greater sense of urgency to iron things out with Nash now that it’s lost out on Ilya Kovalchuk.

While Portzline reports that Nash is in search of a multi-year deal, the 34-year-old might already have played his last NHL game as he’s reportedly contemplating retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports