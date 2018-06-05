Here’s One Important Fact People Are Missing In Eagles-White House Debate

The Philadelphia Eagles are anthem-kneelers! They disrespected America! They don’t belong in the White House! Byaaah!
Yeah, except… nope.
As you’ve probably heard, United States President Donald Trump on Monday disinvited the Eagles from celebrating their Super Bowl championship at the White House on Tuesday. The fact that Philly reportedly planned to send less than 10 players to Washington factored into Trump’s decision, but, unsurprisingly, the ongoing NFL-national anthem saga made its way into the debate.
In a tweet late Monday, Trump dragged the Eagles through the usual anthem-protest rhetoric.
Before (and especially after) that tweet, many, including conservative activist Charlie Kirk, accused the Eagles of refusing to stand for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
Exhibit A:
Listen, people like Kirk are entitled to feel anyway they want about anything they want.
There’s just one problem, though: Zero Eagles players knelt during the anthem last season — not during the regular season, not during the playoffs. Never happened.
Many players across the NFL knelt during the anthem last season, but none of those players were on the Eagles.
Keeping the false narrative alive was FOX News, which misled viewers by running pictures of Eagles players kneeling in prayer during pregame warmups.
And, well, that didn’t sit well with Eagles defensive end Chris Long.
To FOX’s credit, the network admitted its mistake in a tweet Tuesday morning.
Hey, it’s better than not apologizing.
At the end of the day, people have the right to feel however they want about the anthem, the flag, the Eagles, the president and the NFL. But if common ground ever is going to be found in this increasingly ludicrous debate, then #FakeNews can’t be perpetuated, especially from the leader of the free world.
