Padres Fan Catches Foul Ball In Beer, Promptly Chugs Drink At Petco Park

Photo via MLB.com

Gabby DiMarco is becoming a hero among baseball fans by doing what’s appropriate.

The San Diego Padres fan caught a foul ball in her beer and immediately chugged the drink Tuesday night at Petco Park. Her moment of fame came in the fifth inning when Atlanta Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte fouled off a pitch into the stands behind home plate. DiMarco made a nice catch, but her chug was even better.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

DiMarco admits she caught Inciarte’s foul ball on the hop.

“It bounced from behind me, I was trying to catch it all, and it landed in my cup,” she told MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell.

Nevertheless, her beer chug remains one of the more impressive feats we’ve seen at ballparks this season.