Paige VanZant’s Arm Not Healed, Will Need Gruesome Second Procedure

Paige VanZant’s return to the octagon will have to wait.

After breaking her arm in the first round of her most recent fight against Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night St. Louis, VanZant revealed that she’s suffered a setback because of a “failed” surgical procedure.

The No. 14-ranked women’s flyweight contender took to Instagram on Tuesday and released a statement detailing why she believes her arm hasn’t recovered yet and explained how she’ll require a second, “more serious” surgery to repair the break.

The details of the procedure sound gruesome. She says surgeons will move bone fragments from her hip to her arm to fill the break and then place a plate to keep the bone still.

You can see VanZant’s full Instagram post here.

Despite the injury, VanZant showed a gutsy effort in her last fight, a unanimous decision loss to Clark. She spent most of the three-round bout fighting with the broken arm and received praise from the MMA community for her toughness.

