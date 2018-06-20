Patrice Bergeron Ready To Help Bruins In Recruitment Of Ilya Kovalchuk

Its all hands on deck for the Boston Bruins in their pursuit of Ilya Kovalchuk.

The Bruins have been candid about their interest in the 35-year-old Russian winger, who hasn’t played in the NHL since 2013. And if they need help persuading Kovalchuk, All-Star center Patrice Bergeron is ready to assist.

“When he moved over to Russia, I never really thought about him ever wanting to come back,” Bergeron told The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont on Tuesday. “He’s always been an amazing player with amazing skill — his shot is crazy. So, yeah, it would be great to be able to add a guy like him with his talent and his skill set … we’ll see what happens out of it, but he definitely would be a great addition.

“If I do get a call, of course I will try to help as much as possible.”

If nothing else, it seems as if the Bruins have a legitimate shot at adding one of the most talented sorcerers in recent NHL history.

Over the course of 12 NHL campaigns with the Atlanta Thrashers (now Winnipeg Jets) and the New Jersey Devils, Kovalchuk had 10 seasons in which he scored at least 30 goals, including six 40-goal seasons and one 50-goal season. Overall, he scored 417 goals and racked up 399 assists before bolting for Russian’s Kontinental Hockey League after the 2012-13 season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images