Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sends Message Of Support To NESN’s John Martin

FOXBORO, Mass. — Before Tom Brady addressed the media Thursday at New England Patriots minicamp, team owner Robert Kraft stepped to the podium to offer some words of support for former NESN videographer John Martin.

Martin, who won five Emmy Awards during his 19 years at NESN, currently is battling ALS.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with John Martin and his entire family,” Kraft said. “We appreciate everything he’s done reporting on our franchise, the Red Sox, the Bruins and the Celts. His lovely wife and two daughters are going through a rough time, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

#CafeMartin makes its way to Foxboro.

Sending love and support to @tweetsbyjpm & the Martin Family. Get your hat today: https://t.co/sjaDm6avio pic.twitter.com/4Vd9Sd9dTZ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2018

Support for Martin and his family has poured in from around New England through the sale of Cafe Martin hats, like the one Kraft sported Thursday. Those looking to help the cause can purchase a hat of their own or donate to Martin’s GoFundMe page.

As of Thursday afternoon, 783 hats had been sold, raising more than $15,000 for the Martin family, according to Bryan Brennan, a former NESN cameraman and close friend of Martin’s. The GoFundMe page was closing in on $150,000 raised at the time this story was published.