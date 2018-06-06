Patriots Practice Report: Kenny Britt Among Five Absent On Day 2 Of Minicamp

Photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kenny Britt was absent from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice after suffering an injury late in Tuesday’s session.

The veteran wide receiver, who was seen limping after reportedly tweaking his hamstring, was one of five players not spotted on Day 2 of Patriots minicamp.

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, guard Joe Thuney, running back Brandon Bolden and safety David Jones also did not practice. Britt and Mitchell are among the 11 Patriots wideouts fighting for what likely will be just six roster spots.

Tight end Jacob Hollister returned after missing Tuesday’s practice and appeared to be a full participant.

Cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones, safety Nate Ebner, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, defensive tackle Malcom Brown and wide receiver Braxton Berrios all spent most of practice doing conditioning work on a separate field, indicating they’re recovering from injuries.

Berrios briefly returned to the main field midway through the session to catch punts.

Cornerback Keion Crossen was present but did not participate in any drills. He’d worked on the lower field in the last two open practices.

The Patriots will hold their third and final minicamp session Friday morning.