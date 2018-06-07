Patriots Practice Report: Malcolm Mitchell Spotted; Two Players Exit Early

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The final day of New England Patriots mandatory minicamp featured a rare appearance by wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

Mitchell, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, was photographed during the Patriots’ first practice of the offseason but hadn’t been spotted since. He did not attend any of the first four practices that were open to the media but did take part in Thursday’s session in a limited capacity.

Mitchell, who did not participate in drills, spent time doing conditioning work on a separate field alongside cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Keion Crossen, safety Nate Ebner and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and defensive tackle Malcom Brown, all of whom have been limited since the start of organized team activities, also were present at the beginning of practice but did not take part in drills.

Cornerback Jason McCourty and defensive end Trey Flowers left the practice area midway through the session for unknown reasons. Flowers missed Day 2 of OTAs two weeks ago, and McCourty has been held out of team drills in each open practice.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt, guard Joe Thuney, running back Brandon Bolden and safety David Jones all were absent from practice. Britt also missed Wednesday after suffering an injury on Day 1 of minicamp. Thuney, Bolden and Jones have yet to be seen on the practice field this spring.