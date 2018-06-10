Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Talks About How ‘Dope’ It Is To Be Horse Owner

Many believe Rob Gronkowski will pursue professional acting and/or wrestling when his football career is over.

Don’t bet against him becoming fully immersed in horse racing, though.

The New England Patriots tight end is part-owner of the horse Gronkowski, who overcame 24-1 odds to finish second behind Justify in the 2018 Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Before the race, Gronk the football player got to meet Gronk the horse for the first time, and the All-Pro tight end was blown away.

“The horse is big, strong, fast, beautiful, handsome — so, yes, we got a lot in common,” Gronkowski told World Horse Racing. “I thought it was an honor (to meet the horse). I see dogs, cats, animals all the time, but when I saw the horse for the first time, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty dope. That’s pretty cool.’

” … It’s just awesome being a part-owner of the horse. Just to experience … you feel like you’re part of it now. So it makes the race that much better.”

"He's big, strong, fast, beautiful, handsome – so yes, we have a lot in common" – @RobGronkowski 😂 Gronk met Gronk at the @BelmontStakes 🏇🏈 @PhoenixThoroug1 pic.twitter.com/w8natwFVpV — World Horse Racing (@WHR) June 10, 2018

The ever-rambunctious Gronkowski doesn’t seem like a natural fit for the button-up lifestyle of horse racing, but maybe he’s just what the sport needs.

For now, the 29-year-old is doing his best to shrug off mounting trade speculation.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images