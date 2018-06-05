Patriots Wideout Chris Hogan Jokes About Being Mistaken For Tom Brady

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

As an NFL player, Chris Hogan is used to being approached in public by football fans.

On a few of these occasions, however, Hogan was confused for a different member of the New England Patriots.

During an interview with “The Camera Guys” from NBC Sports Boston, Hogan admitted that there have been a couple of instances in which he was mistaken for quarterback Tom Brady.

“Once or twice I’ve gotten the Tom look,” Hogan said. “Depends on how good my hair is at the time, you know. He’s got pretty good hair.”

Aside from their locks, it’s safe to say Hogan and Brady have pretty good chemistry with one another. In 30 total games over the course of two seasons, the duo has connected for 98 receptions for 1,603 yards with 14 touchdowns.