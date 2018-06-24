Pedro Martinez Gushes Over Energy, Looseness Of Current Red Sox Squad

When Pedro Martinez loves what you’re doing on the diamond, you’re on the right track.

And the Boston Red Sox are on the right track.

The Sox currently are 52-27, stringing together one solid performance after another. And results aside, Martinez told Dennis Eckersley in an exclusive NESN sit-down interview that he loves the energy the current squad is bringing and how loose they are with each other.

To hear what Martinez had to say, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Sam Adams, “The Official Beer of Boston Red Sox.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images