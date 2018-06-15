Peru Vs. Denmark Odds, Pick: ‘Incas’ Underdogs In World Cup Game

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Peru hopes to make a splash in its first appearance on the sports world’s biggest stage in 36 years.

The South American nation will face Denmark at noon on Saturday in the teams’ 2018 FIFA World Cup opener. The game features Peru and Denmark are FIFA’s 11th- and 12th-ranked teams, respectively, so the contest should be competitive and compelling.

Let’s look at the Peru vs. Denmark betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Peru win +225

Denmark win +140

Draw +215

Total goals: 2

OVER -125

Under +105

NESN.com’s picks: Peru win, over

A wave of momentum helped Peru mount a 15-game unbeaten streak and qualify for its first World Cup via the intercontinental playoffs. “Los Incas” are battle-tested and tough enough to weather Denmark’s size advantage. Denmark’s Christian Eriksen is a star, but the team is less dangerous than usual due to the absence of Nicklas Bendtner, the second highest goal scorer in his country’s history. Bet on the underdog Peru.

Denmark has a good chance of scoring on a set piece, and Peru likely will create a number of chances for its three-pronged attack of Jefferson Farfan, Edison Flores and Paolo Guerrero. We’re expecting a minimum of two goals in this game. Bet the over.