Poland Vs. Colombia Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Poland and Colombia didn’t expect to find themselves in this position.

The teams will meet at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday in their second 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H game. Both must not lose in order to have any chance of advancing to the Round of 16. Oddsmakers have installed 16th-ranked Colombia as slight favorite against eighth-ranked Poland.

Let’s look at the Poland vs. Colombia betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Poland win: +225

Colombia win: +130

Draw: +240

Total goals: 2.5

OVER: +110

Under: -130

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, under

Viewers expecting a festival of attacking soccer should watch something else because avoiding defeat will be the teams’ primary goal. We’re expecting a physical, hard-fought game with few scoring chances, as the teams will be determined to keep their defense as tight as possible. A draw seems like the most likely outcome. Bet on it.

We’d feel much better about the total goals betting line if it stood at two. Unfortunately, that’s all the scoring we can imagine in this game. Each team probably will score one. Take the under.