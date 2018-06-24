Poland vs. Colombia Live Stream: Watch World Cup 2018 Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

Poland and Colombia likely didn’t think they’d be facing one another in a win-or-go-home match.

The teams will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday in a crucial game for both sides, after many expected Poland and Colombia would be the teams advancing from Group H. However, they’re both fighting for their World Cup lives. Colombia must put its opening 2-1 loss to Japan behind them and turn their focus to Poland, while Poland looks to bounce back from its loss to Senegal in hopes of advancing.

Here’s how to watch Poland vs. Colombia online:

When: Sunday, June 24, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV,FOX Sports GO