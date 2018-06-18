Poland Vs. Senegal Odds, Pick: Lions Slight Underdogs In World Cup Game

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Poland’s and Senegal’s soccer teams would do well to chase history.

The teams will meet at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday in their 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H opener. Poland currently is FIFA’s eighth-ranked team, while Senegal is several notches below at 27th. Yet neither team is an outright favorite to win, with the odds reflecting how close many believe these teams are to each other on the field.

Poland advanced from the group stage in four consecutive World Cups between 1974 and 1986, and they earned at least a draw each of times. Yet opening-game losses in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups consigned Poland to group-stage exits.

Senegal shined in its only World Cup appearance, reaching the quarterfinals in 2002. Will the African nation strike again in its return to the sport’s biggest stage?

Let’s look at the Poland vs. Senegal betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Poland win: +125

Senegal win: +245

Draw: +210

Total goals: 2

OVER: +100

Under: -120

NESN.com’s picks: Draw, over

Poland and Senegal reasonably expect to advance out of Group H, making this first game monumentally important. The teams risk exposing themselves at the back, so we’re expecting cautious attacking play from both teams that will yield no winner. Bet on the draw.

All eyes will be on Poland hitman Robert Lewandowski, whose 16 World Cup qualifying goals topped Europe in the 2018 World Cup cycle. Poland is a good bet to score at least one, as is Senegal and its potent attack. Take the over.