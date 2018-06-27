Police Confirm Body Found In Freezer Of Braves’ SunTrust Park

Photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

On Tuesday afternoon, a body of a man was found inside a walk-in freezer at SunTrust Park.

According to CBS46’s, Hayley Mason, police confirmed the body was that of a third-party contractor, not the Atlanta Braves organization, and was found by one of his co-workers.

The man’s identity was not released, as officials were waiting to notify family members, officer Sarah O’Hara said, per Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s Ben Brasch.

“This is still an active investigation, so I am unable to speculate whether or not foul play is a factor,” O’Hara said when asked if foul play could be involved.

The Braves, who O’Hara noted would help with the investigation, went on with their Tuesday game as scheduled against the Cincinnati Reds.