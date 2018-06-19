World Cup

Portugal Vs. Morocco Odds, Pick: Navigators Favored In World Cup Game

by on Tue, Jun 19, 2018 at 12:50PM
1,923
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo via Leonel de Castro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Portugal and Morocco will dig for points in their looming 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter.

The teams will meet at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday in their second World Cup Group B game. Having claimed one point in a thrilling draw with Spain, fourth-ranked Portugal is the betting favorite against 41st-ranked Morocco.

Let’s look at the Portugal vs. Morocco betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):
Portugal win: -160
Morocco win: +525
Draw: +270

Total goals: 2
OVER: -145
Under: +120

NESN.com’s picks: Portugal win, under
Portugal allowed its passion to rule its World Cup opener, but the Navigators likely will take more of a business-like approach to the Morocco game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will look to dominate possession and territory, eventually wearing down opponents. Morocco can’t expect to control play like it did against Iran in their opener, so the North Africans’ best chance of victory lies in capitalizing on limited scoring chances, something they haven’t done in the World Cup so far. Bet on Portugal to win.

Neither team is expected to play expansive soccer, and Morocco likely will bunker in for large parts of the game. Portugal likely will be cope with Morocco’s approach, but don’t expect many goals. Take the under.

Check out our World Cup 2018 betting overview >>

Click for our World Cup 2018 groups predictions >>

Click for the World Cup 2018 schedule >>

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties