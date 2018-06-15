Portugal Vs. Spain Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images

1:20 p.m.: Here are the starting lineups and expected formations.

Meanwhile, in Sochi… The teams for #PORESP have been confirmed 👀 pic.twitter.com/1PdWyonEQ9 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018

#PORESP // FORMATIONS What are your thoughts on the teams? pic.twitter.com/jbSTdmSxPk — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2018

1 p.m. ET: The 2018 FIFA World Cup is about to blow.

The game everyone has been waiting for will take place Friday in Sochi, Russia, when Portugal takes on Spain. The Iberian rivals are expected to contend for Group B supremacy, and the result of this game should be pivotal in the final reckoning.

Spain’s firing of head coach Julen Lopetegui has raised infinite questions over its chances of meeting its sky-high World Cup expectations.

To add further intrigue, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agreed to a massive fine and suspended jail sentence Friday morning to settle his tax-evasion case with Spanish prosecutors.

The off-field drama with these teams has been crazy in the lead-up to the game. The on-field performance might be even better.

Portugal vs. Spain is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Join us right here for all the action from Sochi.