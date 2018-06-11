Printable World Cup 2018 Bracket: Make Your Soccer Picks Here

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup offers soccer fans a chance to flex their knowledge.

Predictors and bettors will revel in soccer frenzy this summer, with 32 national teams striving for global supremacy and billions of fans watching in awe. Many observers are busy this week trying to predict the outcome of the group-stage, knockout-round and final games in advance.

You can be part of the fun, as well. First, check out the eight World Cup groups and the schedule of games. Then use the World Cup bracket below to enter the 16 teams you believe will advance to the knockout rounds and pick each winner from there.

The tournament will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, so you have until then to make your World Cup picks.

Click the image below to download a full-sized printable World Cup bracket, courtesy of OddsShark.