Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Recalls Baseball Memories From His Childhood

by on Sat, Jun 30, 2018 at 10:29PM
Like many big leaguers, Chris Sale’s love for the game of the baseball developed in the backyard.

In a recent sit-down interview with Boston Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes, Sale recalled the endless amount of pitches thrown as a youngster to his father off of a makeshift mound, which was put together via supplies from his family’s construction company.

Fast forward decades later, Sale now is the ace for one of the most storied franchises in all of baseball.

To hear Sale reminisce on his childhood, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.

