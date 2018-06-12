Red Sox Acquire Outfielder From Mariners To Complete Roenis Elias Trade

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox acquired minor league outfielder Eric Filia from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Filia joins the Red Sox as the player to be named later in the April trade that sent left-handed pitcher Roenis Elias to the Mariners.

Filia, who turns 26 in July, was the No. 11 prospect in the Mariners system. He hit .426 with one home run, 14 RBIs and a 1.045 OPS in 63 plate appearances with Double-A Arkansas this season after hitting .326 with five homers, 59 RBIs and an .841 OPS in 567 plate appearances with High-A Modesto in 2017.

Filia, a 20th-round draft pick in 2016, has been named a postseason All-Star in each of his two full professional seasons. The left-handed-hitting outfielder also earned MVP honors in the Short-A Northwest League in 2016.

Filia was suspended 50 games earlier this year due to a second positive test for a drug of abuse. He’ll give the Red Sox some organizational depth.