Red Sox Draft Pick Triston Casas Ribs Pablo Sandoval Over Weight Issues

Baseball players aren’t usually known for impeccable fitness, but the newest member of the Boston Red Sox organization appears to understand full well the importance of staying in shape.

With the 26th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft on Monday, the Red Sox selected corner infielder Triston Casas. While the Florida native is expected to mostly play first base at the big league level, it sounds as though he’d like to see some time at the hot corner as well.

Casas understands what he needs to do from a physical standpoint in order to make that happen, as he explained to reporters while referencing a past Sox third baseman.

Red Sox first-rounder Triston Casas, who pitched and hit in high school, was asked what he'd have to do to stick at third base. Interesting answer that will likely endear him to Boston fans: pic.twitter.com/El1vW4dBvf — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 5, 2018

Sandoval’s tenure in Boston was memorable for all the wrong reasons. The veteran third baseman played in 161 total games for the Sox in parts of three seasons in which he compiled a .237 batting average with 101 strikeouts. Boston designated Sandoval for assignment in mid-July of last year.

Regardless of where Casas plays on the diamond, the Red Sox certainly are hoping his career with the team goes over much smoother than Sandoval’s stint.