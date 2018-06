The Boston Red Sox selected Triston Casas with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft on Monday.

Casas is an 18-year-old at American Heritage High School, and between high school and the national baseball circuit, the corner infielder has proven to be a legitimate power threat to all fields.

