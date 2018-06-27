Red Sox Hitters Starting To Find Success Against Left-Handed Pitching

Southpaws have not fared well against the Boston Red Sox of late.

In the Red Sox’s last three games against left-handed starters, Boston has put together a .379 batting average while averaging 5.3 runs scored per game.

Prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Fenway Park, The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier shed some light on what’s gone into the Sox’s efforts to improve against lefty pitching.

To hear what Speier had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports