Red Sox Injuries: Here’s Latest On Dustin Pedroia, Steven Wright

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will be in New York for the weekend, and the timing couldn’t be better for two injured players.

Steven Wright and Dustin Pedroia both underwent the same cartilage restoration surgery this past offseason from Dr. Riley Williams III in Manhattan, and both are on the disabled list for the second time this season due to inflammation in their knees from the procedure.

So with the Sox headed to The Bronx for a three-game set against the New York Yankees beginning Friday, manager Alex Cora told reporters that both players will visit Dr. Williams.

“We’re going to be there so might as well,” Cora said, via MassLive. “To see him, to see what he thinks, if there’s anything we can do differently as far as the treatment. So I think it’s perfect timing.”

Cora also gave a more detailed update on where Pedroia stands. After being activated, the second baseman played in just three games in late May before returning to the disabled list, and the Sox skipper noted they’re looking for a string of days without pain before he resumes baseball activity.

“More than one day,” Cora said. “He’s had his good days. … And then the next day it’s not a great day. So we’re looking for him to have three or four days in a row that he feels good. It’s frustrating for everybody, especially for him. But at the same time, we’ll take our time.

“Hopefully when he comes back it’s for the rest of the season, and also I think we need to make sure he’s OK the rest of his career,” Cora added. “We always talk about him coming back and contributing this year. But we have to make sure this doesn’t become a problem. We find what we have to do to get him fixed and get him ready and keep him on the field more than in the clubhouse.”

For now, Brian Johnson will make a spot start with Steven Wright out, while the Sox will use Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez — and also have the option of Tzu-Wei Lin — to fill the void at second base.