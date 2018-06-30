Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Reacts To Steve Pearce’s Boston Debut

The Red Sox were trounced by the New York Yankees on Friday night, but Boston’s newest player served as one of the few bright spots.

Steve Pearce went 2-for-4 in the Red Sox’s 8-1 loss at Yankee Stadium, including a double down the left-field line on his first swing in a Boston uniform.

After the game, Alex Cora reacted to Pearce’s Red Sox debut. To hear what the Boston manager had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports