The Boston Red Sox are spending Father’s Day in Seattle with a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Mariners.

It’s an emotional day for Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who lost his father when he was 13 years old. Cora, talking to reporters before the game, spoke about his love for his father and what he meant to the Sox manager.

