Red Sox Notes: Boston Continues To Dominate Series Finales On Road

Photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Say what you will about this Boston Red Sox team, but they are resilient.

The Red Sox have been laser-focused all season, especially on the road, showing an uncanny ability to bounce back from tough losses and finish series on a high note.

Sunday was no different.

After dropping Games 2 and 3 of the four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, the Red Sox slugged their way to a 9-3 win Sunday at Safeco Field to earn a split of the series and move to 10-2 is road series finales this season.

Boston has been especially impressive against above-500 teams on the road, going 4-0 in road finales against winning opponents.

Manager Alex Cora has been pleased with his team’s focus on the road, noting their recent series against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The Red Sox dropped the first two games of the series, but Boston won the final two to earn a split at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox now are 26-13 on the road and will look to improve that record when they close out their current 10-game road trip with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins.

Here are more notes from Red Sox-Mariners:

— Xander Bogaerts went 5-for-17 with three home runs and six RBIs in the series against the Mariners.

— Eduardo Rodriguez picked up his sixth straight win Sunday to improve to 9-1. The Red Sox left-hander has not lost an outing since May 15 against the Oakland Athletics. He is 6-0 with a 2.29 ERA in those starts. Rodriguez tossed six innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out nine in the win over the Mariners. It was just the sixth time in 14 starts that he completed six innings.

— The Red Sox improved to 13-1 in games started by Rodriguez. The only other pitcher to start 13 or more wins for a team in New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino.

— Who doesn’t get excited for the World Cup?

Showing some #WorldCup love on this road trip! pic.twitter.com/RAts67kOfY — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2018

— Brandon Workman allowed his first earned run of the season Sunday. He had recorded six straight scoreless outing since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

— The Red Sox are 36-7 when scoring five or more runs and is 31-3 when scoring first. Boston also is the only team with six players with 10 or more home runs.