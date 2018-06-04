Red Sox Notes: Brock Holt Continues Success At Plate At Minute Maid Park

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

After proclaiming he helped Andrew Benintendi hit the game-winning home run in Saturday night’s game, Brock Holt had a solid night of his own at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox super-utility player went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run of his own in Boston’s dominant 9-3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night, earning a series split.

Holt accounted for four of the Red Sox’s nine runs which included a two-RBI triple and RBI single. He’s had great success at Minute Maid Park, batting .339 with 10 RBIs and seven extra-base hits in 16 games in Houston, per The Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato.

Coming into Sunday’s game, Holt was batting .310 with 10 RBIs and a home run.

Here are other some other notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

— Rick Porcello improved to 8-2 on the season after he tossed 6 1/3 innings in Sunday’s win. The righty surrendered three runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts. His ERA now sits at 3.59.

Sunday marked the 10th time the pitcher has made it through at least six innings.

— Sam Travis, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, pinch-hit for J.D. Martinez in the ninth and knocked in two runs with a single.

— Martinez was seen talking to the team trainer between innings, pointing to his lower back. Sox skipper Alex Cora said after the game the slugger had back spasms and doesn’t expect him to miss Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

— Five members of Boston’s starting nine had multiple hits in the game.

— Andrew Benintendi launched his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning. Dating back to May 1, the left fielder is batting .339 with eight home runs, three triples and 26 RBIs, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

With his and Mitch Moreland’s homer, Boston now is second in the American League in home runs with 88. The team hit just 168 home runs last season.

— The win marked just the fourth time in franchise history the Red Sox have won 41 of their first 60 games of the season.

— Eduardo Nunez was hit by a pitch and took a ground ball off the side of his neck when the ball took an awkward bounce, but that didn’t stop the third baseman from having a solid night at the dish.

Nunez went 3-for-4 with two runs in the victory.