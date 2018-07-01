Red Sox Notes: Rafael Devers Makes History With Five-Hit Night Vs. Yankees

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s hard to believe that on a night where Chris Sale struck out 11 batters and allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings, his performance would be playing second fiddle.

But that’s where he finds himself thanks to Rafael Devers.

The Boston Red Sox’s rookie third baseman registered hits in all five of his at-bats Saturday as the Sox throttled the New York Yankees 11-0 at Yankee Stadium.

It didn’t take long for things to being shaping up well for the 21-year-old, as he put Boston ahead early with a two-out grand slam in the first inning. From there, he added a double and three more singles, driving in four runs on the night and scoring three times himself. In the process, Devers upped his average .012 points as it now sits at .251 with a .741 OPS.

And in shredding the Yankees, Devers actually made a little bit of history for a player his age.

Devers is now the youngest player ever with a 5-hit game as a visitor to the Yankee Stadia. (Stuffy McInnis' 5-hit masterpiece vs the Highlanders as a 20-year-old in 1911 came at Hilltop Park.) — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 1, 2018

Understandably, the story of Devers’ night is his offense, but he also is playing some solid defense. It’s no secret that his defense can be a bit of a roller coaster at times, but of late he has continued to show some good range while displaying better accuracy with his throws — especially on the move.

We’ve seen plenty of growing pains from Devers this year, and it’s easy to forget that given he’s 21, those growing pains are exactly that. But with the composure he showed Saturday night in all facets of the game — particularly one night after getting his team got crushed — he’s displaying some head-turning skill and maturity for his age.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

— Sale was untouchable in his outing over the Yankees, and even if he hadn’t gotten the amount of run support he did receive, that hardly would have been a worry.

After the second inning, Sale pitched nothing but 1-2-3 frames en route to his eighth victory of the season. And on top of his solid run of form lately, he also added to some impressive history against the Yankees.

Chris Sale has a 1.03 ERA in his last 5 starts. Among the 500+ pitchers who have made at least 10 starts vs. NYY in the Live Ball Era (1920-pres.), Sale owns the lowest career ERA (1.61) against the Yankees, as well as the highest SO/9.0 IP ratio (11.62). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 1, 2018

The southpaw’s existing body of work already validates the fact that he’s a true ace, but he always seems to find ways to keep getting better.

— Sandy Leon has been mashing lately, and he did so in a big way against the Yankees.

The Sox catcher went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs thanks to a double and a moonshot of a two-run blast in the seventh inning to put Boston up 9-0.

Leon’s numbers continue to climb, and he’s now at the point where he’s outhitting the average Major League catcher in a handful of categories.

Leon is now at .255/.297/.409. https://t.co/Jvn7H6bu5q — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 1, 2018

Most pitchers on Boston’s staff will tell you how great of a game Leon calls, and the fact that his offensive numbers are complimenting the defense is making him an increasingly important part of the roster.