Red Sox Notes: Struggles In First Inning Continue For Drew Pomeranz Vs. Astros

It hasn’t been the greatest start to the season for Drew Pomeranz.

The Boston Red Sox starter pitched five innings, giving up four runs (all earned) and giving up six hits in his teams’ 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Thursday night from Minute Maid Park.

The southpaw hasn’t pitched more than five innings since May 8 when he tossed six innings with six strikeouts, but his previous four starts, including Thursday, have been riddled by hits and high pitch counts.

The first inning has noticeably been an issue for the lefty. Through his eight starts, Pomeranz has given up 11 hits, nine earned runs, six walks, two home runs with eight strikeouts.

One of the two home runs was given up Thursday to Carlos Correa, who hit a two-run moonshot to left field. Despite a rough outing, Pomeranz said he felt good on the mound.

Both he and Sox skipper Alex Cora expressed after the game that a step was taken in the right direction with the hurler’s velocity on his four-seam fastball — seeing as it was up from his previous starts where it wasn’t even reaching 90 mph.

Here are more notes from Thursday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

— Dustin Pedroia originally was in the lineup, but was a last-minute scratch with left knee soreness. Cora said it was just a “bad day” for the second baseman, and likely would stay away from him for Friday’s game.

“We were wishing the bad days were in like three months, but today was a bad day,” Cora said after the game, as seen on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “Hopefully, he got treatment today, he’ll come here tomorrow and see where we’re at. Most likely stay away from him tomorrow and see how he does over the weekend.”

— Pedey said he was told by doctors he would have days where he’d feel terrible, but he didn’t believe them until Thursday when he felt the discomfort.

“They knew this was going to happen certain days,” Pedroia said after the game. “It stinks, but it is what it is,”

— Mookie Betts also was not in the lineup, missing his fourth straight game. Cora said a decision will be made whether the right fielder will play Friday after he partakes in full baseball activity at the park.

— Before the game, Cora received his 2017 World Series ring. He was the bench coach of the Astros during their championship run.

“It was good to see the guys. They’re looking at me and laughing. We know every secret,” Cora said. “They know what I look for and what we’re trying to accomplish and what we do to try to be good.”