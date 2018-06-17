Red Sox Offense Breaks Out Vs. Mariners After Back-To-Back Quiet Games

The Boston Red Sox’s offense was due for a loud game at the plate.

After squeaking out a 2-1 win in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners, Boston’s bats endured a 17-inning scoreless streak spanning over the following two games (both losses) and the start of Sunday’s series finale at Safeco Field.

That drought came to an end in the third inning, however, as the Sox posted five runs in the frame en route to a 9-3 win to ensure a series split.

After the game, Mitch Moreland caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to explain how the offense broke out of its mini-slump. To hear from Moreland, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports