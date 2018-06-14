Red Sox Officially Sign Triston Casas, Seven Other 2018 MLB Draft Picks

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox on Thursday signed eight players selected in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft, including first-round pick Triston Casas.

The Red Sox selected Casas, an 18-year-old third baseman out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla., with the No. 26 overall pick earlier this month. He will report to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox.

Casas was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 25 prospect available in this year’s draft. The left-handed-hitting slugger is known for his raw power and advanced approach, with San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, who attended the same high school, even comparing Casas to Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

The Red Sox also reached agreements with right-handed pitcher Durbin Feltman (third round), outfielder Devlin Granberg (sixth round), second baseman Jarren Duran (seventh round), left-handed pitcher Brian Brown (ninth round), second baseman Grant Williams (10th round), right-handed pitcher Andrew Politi (15th round) and second baseman Jonathan Ortega (19th round). They all will report to Short-A Lowell.