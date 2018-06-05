Red Sox Place Drew Pomeranz On Disabled List With Biceps Tendinitis

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The injury bug continues to be unkind to the Boston Red Sox this season.

The Red Sox, who currently are without Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia, placed starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday citing left biceps tendinitis, per the team.

Brandon Workman will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace Pomeranz on the big league roster. Thursday’s starter for the series finale against the Detroit Tigers is to be determined, but Steven Wright is expected to remain in the rotation in Pomeranz’s absence, per The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted Pomeranz started to feel the injury in his last start Thursday, and that it had not been a lingering issue, per NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich. Pomeranz tossed five innings in the series opener against the Houston Astros, allowing four runs on six hits in his third loss of the season.

It’s been a rough go of it for the left-hander in 2018. Through eight starts, Pomeranz has compiled a 1-3 record with a 6.81 ERA.