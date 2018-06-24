Red Sox Prepare To Welcome Mike Trout, Angels To Fenway Park

Fenway Park will see arguably baseball’s two best players this upcoming week when Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels visit Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox.

Trout is having a historically good season through three months. The Angels center fielder is hitting .327 with 23 home runs and 48 RBIs with a .464 on-base percentage, a .669 slugging percentage and a 1.134 OPS.

Betts also in the midst of an eye-opening season, hitting .342 with 19 round trippers and 39 RBIs.

The two stars should be the face of the game for the foreseeable future, and this series will mark Trout’s first appearance at Fenway in almost two seasons. The three-game series certainly will have plenty of star power and shouldn’t lace for fireworks.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Lenny DiNardo and Steve Lyons discuss Trout and Betts, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images