Red Sox Select Corner Infielder Triston Casas With 26th Pick In MLB Draft

Photo via YouTube screengrab/Casas Baseball

The Boston Red Sox used their first-round pick in the MLB Draft to select a corner infielder.

With the 26th overall pick, the Sox selected third baseman Triston Casas, a high schooler from American Heritage High School in Florida. He also can play first base.

The 18-year-old is the No. 20 prospect according to MLB.com, and currently is committed to the University of Miami. He helped Team USA win gold in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup, garnering MVP honors in the process.

Casas — who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 238 pounds — also was the 2017 Richard W. “Dick” Case award winner, an honor given annually to USA Baseball’s top player.

Here’s what some of Casas’ MLB scouting profile had to say about his bat:

“Casas is all about his bat and the power he can produce with it. In terms of raw pop, he’s up there with just about anyone in the class, registering high exit velocities at various times. The only question is whether he’ll make enough contact to tap into that power consistently, as there are some holes in his swing. He loves to hit and does have an approach at the plate, something he’ll have to continue to refine at the next level.”

His profile also noted that he is one of the streakier hitters in the class, and likely will play exclusively first base at the big league level. Casas hits left-handed, but throws righty.

The Red Sox also have the 64th overall selection, which will take place in the second round later Monday night.