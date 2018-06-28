Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: Brock Holt Starts At Second In Series Finale

Photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are one game away from completing a series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.

In a pair of entertaining — albeit chaotic — contests to begin the three-game set at Fenway Park, the Sox found a way to emerge victorious in both.

With Steven Wright now on the disabled list, starter-turned-long reliever Brian Johnson will get the ball for Boston in Thursday’s finale. The southpaw has started just one game this season, in which he allowed one run on six hits over as many innings in a win over the Miami Marlins back in April.

The Sox will send out a similar lineup to Wednesday’s game, with Mitch Moreland hitting cleanup in lieu of Xander Bogaerts, who moves back down to his usual fifth spot. Brock Holt will get the start at second over Eduardo Nunez, with Christian Vazquez catching Johnson.

Los Angeles will send out Félix Peña. The 28-year-old righty will be making just his third career start.

Here are the full lineups for Thursday’s Red Sox-Angels game:

RED SOX (54-27)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

ANGELS (41-40)

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Mike Trout, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Luis Valbuena, 3B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kole Calhoun, RF

Martin Maldonado, C

Chris Young, CF

Jaime Barria, RHP (5-3, 3.40 ERA)