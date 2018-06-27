Red Sox Vs. Angels Lineup: Rick Porcello Goes For 10th Win Of Season

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have been a major thorn in the Los Angeles Angels’ side thus far this season.

After sweeping the Angels in Anaheim back in April, the Red Sox extended their 2018 win streak over the Halos to four games with Tuesday’s series-opening victory at Fenway Park.

Boston will try to push the streak to five Wednesday when Rick Porcello takes the mound in search of his 10th win of the campaign. The right-hander is coming off his best outing of the season in which he held the Minnesota Twins scoreless over seven innings while only allowing one hit and striking out five.

As for the Sox’s lineup, manager Alex Cora will trot out the same starting nine as Tuesday with one exception: Sandy Leon returns to do the catching for Porcello and will bat eighth.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Angels game:

RED SOX (53-27)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Rick Porcello, RHP (9-3, 3.44 ERA)

ANGELS (41-39)

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Mike Trout, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Albert Pujols, 1B

Luis Valbuena, 3B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kole Calhoun, RF

Martin Maldonado, C

Michael Hermosillo, CF

Andrew Heaney, LHP (4-5, 3.43 ERA)