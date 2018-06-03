Red Sox Vs. Astros Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts, Rafael Devers Sits

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will finish up their four-game series Sunday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Rick Porcello, who aims for his eighth win of the season. The veteran right-hander has been an innings eater for Boston, as he’s pitched at least six frames in 10 of his 12 starts thus far in the campaign.

Porcello will be opposed by Charlie Morton, who’s still yet to suffer his first loss in 2018. In fact, the tall righty only has allowed more than three runs in an outing once through his first 12 starts of the season.

As for Boston’s lineup, Rafael Devers has the night off, while Eduardo Nunez slides over to third base. Sandy Leon returns to the starting nine to catch Porcello and will bat ninth.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Astros game:

RED SOX (40-19)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Brock Holt, 2B

Blake Swihart, RF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (7-2, 3.65 ERA)

ASTROS (37-23)

George Springer, RF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Jose Altuve, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Evan Gattis, DH

J.D. Davis, LF

Max Stassi, C

Tony Kemp, CF

Charlie Morton, RHP (7-0, 2.26 ERA)