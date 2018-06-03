Red Sox Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Online

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

It will be a battle of American League powerhouses Sunday night in the Lone Star State.

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros square off in the series finale of their four-game set at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox became the first team to reach 40 wins this season Saturday night, but a victory for the Astros on Sunday will clinch a series triumph for the AL West ballclub.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Red Sox-Astros game online:

When: Sunday, June 3 at 7:38 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN