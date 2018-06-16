Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Blake Swihart Gets Start At First Base

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

After a tough loss in the second contest of a four-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Friday, the Boston Red Sox are shaking up their lineup for Saturday’s tilt at Safeco Field.

Mitch Moreland will get the night off, with utility man Blake Swihart filling in at first base and hitting seventh. Third baseman Rafael Devers will slide up to the cleanup spot with Moreland out. The 21-year-old has hit cleanup three times already in his young career, including twice this season.

Knuckleballer Steven Wright will be on the mound Saturday for Boston, looking to earn his third straight victory since transitioning to the rotation. In his pair of starts this season, Wright has held opposing hitters scoreless with a .133 average, allowing six hits and as many walks with 11 strikeouts.

Seattle will send out southpaw Wade LeBlanc to handle the pitching.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (48-23)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Blake Swihart, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Steven Wright, RHP (2-0, 1.21 ERA)

MARINERS (45-25)

Dee Gordon, 2B

Jean Segura, SS

Mitch Haniger, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Ryon Healy, 1B

Denard Span, LF

Mike Zunino, C

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Wade LeBlanc, LHP (2-0, 3.00 ERA)