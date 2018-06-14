Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: David Price Gets Ball In Series Opener

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox made easy work of the Baltimore Orioles the last three games, but they’ll now have their work cut out for them over the next four contest as they take on the American League West’s top team in the Seattle Mariners.

David Price will start for the Sox in the series opener Thursday, and will be opposed by fellow veteran Felix Hernandez. Of late, Price on the mound has bode well for Boston, which has found itself victorious in each of the southpaw’s last six outings.

Mookie Betts will be in the lineup for the Red Sox, which marks his first back-to-back starts since returning from the disabled list Monday afternoon. He’ll hit in his usual leadoff spot and play right field.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (47-22)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

David Price, LHP (7-4, 4.00 ERA)

MARINERS (44-24)

Dee Gordon, 2B

Jean Segura, SS

Mitch Haniger, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Ryon Healy, 1B

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Denard Span, LF

Mike Zunino, C

Felix Hernandez, RHP (6-5, 5.70 ERA)