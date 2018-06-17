Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez Takes Mound In Series Finale

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will look to leave the Pacific Northwest with a split when they finish out a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon at Safeco Field.

Boston was stymied in Game 3 of the series Saturday night when Mariners lefty Wade LeBlanc tossed a gem in a 1-0 win.

The Red Sox will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Sunday in the Emerald City. Rodriguez has put together a solid 2018 campaign so far, posting an 8-1 record despite issues with efficiency.

Rodriguez will be backed by Boston’s normal lineup, with one change as Brock Holt will play second and bat seventh with Eduardo Nunez beginning the game on the bench.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Mariners game:

BOSTON RED SOX (48-24)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (8-1, 3.64 ERA)

SEATTLE MARINERS (46-25)

Dee Gordon, 2B

Jean Segura, SS

Mitch Haniger, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Ryon Healy, 1B

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Ben Gamel, LF

David Freitas, C

Mike Leake, RHP (7-3, 4.26 ERA)