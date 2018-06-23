Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Mookie Betts Sits, Tzu-Wei Lin Starts

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Two of the Red Sox’s brightest young stars will be absent from Boston’s starting lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Mookie Betts will miss his second game since returning from the disabled list with an illness, as reported by The Athletic’s Chad Jennings. Xander Bogaerts also won’t be in the starting nine after sustaining a left index finger strain in Friday’s game. However, manager Alex Cora noted the shortstop will be available to pinch hit, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

As such, Boston’s lineup will look a tad different. After being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket earlier Saturday, Tzu-Wei Lin will start in place of Bogaerts at shortstop and bat leadoff. J.D. Martinez shifts to right field in Betts’ absence, while Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to play center after sitting out Friday’s game.

Eduardo Rodriguez will go for his 10th win of the season opposite Mariners right-hander Mike Leake. The two squared off in Seattle last Sunday, which saw E-Rod and the Sox claim victory after Leake allowed five runs on eight hits over six innings.

Here are the full lineups for Saturday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:

RED SOX (51-26)

Tzu-Wei Lin, SS

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (9-1, 3.59 ERA)

MARINERS (46-30)

Dee Gordon, 2B

Mitch Haniger, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Ryon Healy, 1B

Ben Gamel, LF

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Chris Herrmann, C

Andrew Romine, SS

Mike Leake, RHP (7-4, 4.47 ERA)