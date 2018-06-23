Red Sox Vs. Mariners Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Friday night’s series opener between the Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners will be a tough act to follow.

It was offense galore at Fenway Park, as the two clubs combined for 31 hits and 24 runs in the Red Sox’s wild 14-10 victory.

Boston and Seattle will be at it again Saturday night going in opposite directions. The Sox vie for their third straight win, while the Mariners aim to halt a four-game losing streak.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Mariners online:

When: Saturday, June 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO