Red Sox Vs. Mariners Live Stream: Watch MLB Game Online

If the first two contests of the Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners four-game set are any indication, Saturday night at Safeco Field should be a great one.

The Red Sox edged out the Mariners 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel to kick off the series, but Seattle responded with a comeback 7-6 victory Friday. And with both clubs firmly entrenched in tight division races, the penultimate game of the series could cause for some readjusting in the standings.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:

When: Saturday, June 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go