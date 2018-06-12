Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Mookie Betts Sits, Eduardo Rodriguez Starts

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are taking it slow with Mookie Betts.

The star outfielder returned from the disabled list Monday after missing 14 games due to an abdominal strain. Betts was pulled in the 11th of the Red Sox’s 12-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles in the series opener, and while he said he felt good after the game, the 25-year-old won’t be featured in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game at Camden Yards.

With Betts out, J.D. Martinez will take over in right field, while Eduardo Nunez shifts to the leadoff spot in the batting order. And after starting Monday’s game on the bench, Brock Holt gets the nod at second base and bats seventh.

As for the pitching matchup, Eduardo Rodriguez goes for his eighth win of the season opposite O’s starter David Hess, who allowed five runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Boston on May 20.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Orioles game:

RED SOX (45-22)

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (7-1, 3.68 ERA)

ORIOLES (19-46)

Joey Rickard, LF

Adam Jones, CF

Manny Machado, SS

Danny Valencia, 3B

Trey Mancini, 1B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Mark Trumbo, DH

Craig Gentry, RF

Austin Wynns, C

David Hess, RHP (2-2, 3.07 ERA)