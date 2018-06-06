Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: Eduardo Rodriguez On Mound; Sam Travis At DH

Photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers play the second game of their three-game series Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox picked up a 6-0 win in Tuesday’s series opener, thanks to timely offense and a stellar start from knuckleballer Steven Wright. For Game 2, Boston will hand the ball to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who’s 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 33 strikeouts in his last five starts. Detroit will counter with lefty Blaine Hardy, who’s recorded back-to-back quality starts.

As for the lineup, the most notable addition to Boston’s starting nine is Sam Travis, who will bat as the designated hitter in his first start of the 2018 season. The 24-year-old entered Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros as a pinch-hitter singled in his only at-bat.

Here’s the Red Sox’s lineup for Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park:

RED SOX (42-19)

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sam Travis, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (6-1, 3.88 ERA)

TIGERS (29-33)

Niko Goodrum, 2B

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

James McCann, C

Leonys Martin, CF

Jacoby Jones, LF

Jose Iglesias, SS

Ronny Rodriguez, 3B

Blaine Hardy, LHP (2-0, 2.77 ERA)