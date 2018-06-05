Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: Steven Wright Starts In Series Opener

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers kick off a three-game series Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox will send Steven Wright to the hill for a spot start in the series opener, his first since April of last year. The knuckleballer has thrived out the bullpen since rejoining Boston on May 14, allowing just four runs over 16 innings with 14 strikeouts.

The Tigers will turn to Artie Lewicki, who also will be making his first start in 2018. In 15 innings out of the bullpen this season, the 26-year-old right-hander has allowed six earned runs with 12 strikeouts. He’s also yet to allow a home run this season.

As for Boston’s lineup, both Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez return to the starting nine after sitting out Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros. Devers will man third base and bat seventh, while Vazquez will do the catching for Wright and bat eighth.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

RED SOX (41-19)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Brock Holt, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Steven Wright, RHP (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

TIGERS (29-32)

Leonys Martin, CF

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

James McCann, C

JaCoby Jones, LF

Jose Iglesias, SS

Dixon Machado, 2B

Artie Lewicki, RHP (0-0, 3.60 ERA)