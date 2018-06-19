Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineup: Chris Sale Faces Jose Berrios To Open Series

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will close out their 10-game road trip with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins that begins Tuesday night at Target Field.

Boston opened the trip by sweeping the Baltimore Orioles before splitting a four-game set with the Seattle Mariners.

The Sox will send ace left-hander Chris Sale to the mound in the series opener against the Twins. Sale has been brilliant his past two starts, allowing two runs in 14 innings while racking up 19 strikeouts.

Alex Cora will trot out Boston’s normal lineup in the series opener, with Mookie Betts leading off followed by Andrew Benintendi and Xander Bogaerts. Sandy Leon will be behind the plate for Sale and hit eighth.

Minnesota will counter with young right-hander Jose Berrios who has been locked in during June. In two June starts, Berrios has allowed three runs in 15 innings while striking out 17 batters, including a complete-game, 10-strikeout performance against the Chicago White Sox.

Here are the full lineups for Tuesday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

BOSTON RED SOX (49-24)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Sale, LHP (6-4, 2.75 ERA)

MINNESOTA TWINS (31-37)

Joe Mauer, 1B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Robbie Grossman, DH

Ehrie Adrianza, SS

Taylor Motter, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Ryan LaMarre, CF

Jose Berrios, RHP (7-5, 3.51 ERA)